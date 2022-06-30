According to Mail Online, Hackett will be Newcastle academy’s latest summer recruit with his contract at Spurs expiring on June 30.
Hackett has been capped at England Under-18s level and his arrival shows the increased emphasis Newcastle are putting on strengthening their academy set-up this summer
The Magpies have already confirmed the signing of 17-year-old defender Alex Murphy, who will also join the club on Friday.
In addition, they have agreed a fee and personal terms for 17-year-old Kilmarnock defender Charlie McArthur.
Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is also on United’s radar but they will face stiff competition for his signature once the 16-year-old becomes a free agent on July 1.
Hackett will become Newcastle’s fifth summer arrival in total, following on from Murphy and the senior arrivals of Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman.