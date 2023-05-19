There are now just two rounds of Premier League action remaining for the 2022/23 season plus a couple of games in hand to be played for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Newcastle United are now so close to securing a top four finish and UEFA Champions League football for next season after a impressive 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park last night and are now only one win away from guaranteeing that accomplishment. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories still making the headlines in the background with the summer window nearly upon us.

The Magpies, as well as Manchester United, have reportedly emerged as ‘shock contenders’ to sign a Liverpool icon in what would be one of the biggest transfer moves in the club’s history. Elsewhere, Newcastle are again being linked with a player who they were thought to have had an interest in last January and has also been on the radar of Old Trafford officials. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Friday, May 19:

Newcastle United ‘shock contenders’ to sign Liverpool legend

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United and Newcastle United have emerged as the likeliest clubs to sign Sadio Mane with Bayern Munich keen to offload the winger. The German giants signed the now 31-year old last summer for a fee in the region of £27 million from Liverpool.

The Senegal international is a modern day legend at Anfield and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side that lifted the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019. It is claimed that Bayern are ready to ‘cut their losses’ on the attacker which seems to have alerted clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle United linked with Man Utd transfer target once again

Per Caught Offside, Newcastle United continue to be linked with a move for the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder is set to become a free agent this summer and is expected to be in high demand but the Serie A side are said to still be trying to agree a new deal.