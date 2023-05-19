News you can trust since 1849
Roberto De Zerbi's bold Newcastle United statement

Roberto De Zerbi has given his reaction to Brighton and Hove Albion's loss to Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 19th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi says Newcastle United "deserve" Champions League football – after watching his side lose 4-1 at St James' Park.

The stunning result has left Eddie Howe's third-placed side just one win away from a guaranteed top-four finish.

"Newcastle deserve to qualify for the Champions League," said De Zerbi, whose side ended Arsenal's title challenge last weekend.

"They won against Man United 2-0, and they deserved to win, and in the first half with Arsenal, they were unlucky.

"They're a strong team, a very good team. Difficult for us, especially today, because we weren't with many powerful players with energy.

"We deserved to lose the game. I don't want to make any excuse. I think we play not good in the first half, and deserved to lose the game."

De Zerbi added that Brighton struggled to cope with the "physicality" of Newcastle.

