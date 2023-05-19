Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi says Newcastle United "deserve" Champions League football – after watching his side lose 4-1 at St James' Park.

"Newcastle deserve to qualify for the Champions League," said De Zerbi, whose side ended Arsenal's title challenge last weekend.

"They won against Man United 2-0, and they deserved to win, and in the first half with Arsenal, they were unlucky.

"They're a strong team, a very good team. Difficult for us, especially today, because we weren't with many powerful players with energy.

"We deserved to lose the game. I don't want to make any excuse. I think we play not good in the first half, and deserved to lose the game."