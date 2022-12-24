Newcastle United ‘show interest’ in £87m wonderkid as Brendan Rodgers delivers James Maddison verdict

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Chelsea ‘on verge’ of signing Newcastle United ‘target’

Flamengo's Matheus Franca has been linked with a move to Newcastle United (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle have been delivered an early January blow with news that Chelsea are set to complete an £18million deal to sign Vasco de Gama teenager Andrey Santos. Santos had been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Manchester City but, according to the Evening Standard, he has now ‘settled’ on a move to Stamford Bridge.

The signing of Santos continues a trend at the Blues that has seen them target some of the very best young talent from across the world with Molde’s 20 year old attacking prodigy Datro Fofana also expected to seal a move to the club. Highly-rated RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku will also join Chelsea at the end of the season.

Newcastle United ‘open talks’ for Brazilian wonderkid

Despite seemingly missing out on Santos, Newcastle have reportedly already turned their attention elsewhere in Brazil with Flamengo winger Matheus Franca now being linked with a move to Tyneside. According to reports from Globo Esporte in Brazil, as picked up by HITC, Newcastle have ‘opened negotiations’ with Flamengo for the teenager.

France has a reported £87million release clause, however, a deal for the versatile forward isn’t expected to cost that amount. Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Real Madrid, who signed Vinicius Junior from Flamengo back in 2018, have all been credited with an interest in the teenager.

Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison

Brendan Rodgers believes James Maddison will remain a Leicester City player following the conclusion of the January transfer window. Newcastle showed great interest in signing Maddison in summer and after a stellar start to the season with the Foxes, there will undoubtedly be even more interest in his services when the window reopens.

When asked if he will remain a Leicester player, Rodgers said: “Yes, absolutely, the key focus at the moment is getting him fit. Getting him out onto the field again. He’s someone I want to keep here.

