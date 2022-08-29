Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four new arrivals, including club-record signing Alexander Isak, have walked through the doors at St James’s Park this summer as transfer deadline day quickly approaches.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s park and beyond:

Magpies ‘eye’ Hammers youngster

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Harrison Ashby of West Ham (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will reportedly make a move for West Ham full-back Harrison Ashby, hoping that a £2.5million fee will be enough to tempt the Hammers into selling the 20-year-old.

Ashby has featured six times for the West Ham first-team, including a 90 minute stint as the Hammers triumphed 3-0 over Viborg in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League clash.

The Mail Online report that the Magpies have identified the Scotland Under-21 international as a potential target this summer.

Manchester United transfer plans

Manchester United are expected to conclude their transfer business after the arrivals of Martin Dubravka and Ajax winger Antony - according to the Mail.

Although Dubravka remains a Newcastle United player at present, the Slovakian was not named by Eddie Howe in either of his last two matchday squads amid interest from the Red Devil’s.

The Mail report that following the €100million capture of Antony, which is expected to be completed soon, Erik ten Hag’s side will focus on bringing Dubravka to the club before they conclude their summer transfer business.

Manchester United have so far confirmed the signings of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

Barkley leaves Chelsea

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by ‘mutual consent’, ending his four-and-a-half year stint at the club.

Barkley, who has been linked with moves to Newcastle United at various points throughout his career, is now available on a free transfer after leaving Stamford Bridge.

A return to his former side Everton has been mooted, although no concrete offer has been submitted by the Toffees. Barkley’s last game for Chelsea came in their final outing last season - a 2-1 triumph over already relegated Watford.