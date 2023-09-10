Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 away at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out. Striker Evan Ferguson scored a hat-trick against Eddie Howe’s side.

The Toon Army will be eager to bounce back after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

New club eyed

According to a report by Football Insider, Newcastle’s owners are in ‘talks’ to buy a new club and are looking to acquire an unnamed top flight Belgian club. The North East outfit were purchased by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund back in 2021. They are now looking to expand their football portfolio.

Defender on radar

Football Insider also claim that the Toon Army are showing an ‘interest’ in signing defender Lloyd Kelly from fellow top flight outfit AFC Bournemouth. The ex-Bristol City man has been a key player for the Cherries over recent years and they could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future. He has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Dorset club and his long-term situation is up in the air at the moment amid links to other teams.

Interest seen off