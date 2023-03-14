News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United signing spotted in training as Eddie Howe calls-up duo – £40m man absent

A behind-the-scenes look at Newcastle United’s training session on Tuesday confirmed an injury return.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 14th Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT- 2 min read

Harrison Ashby – who was signed by Newcastle from West Ham United in January – had missed ‘a few weeks’ of training due to a hamstring issue. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said in his press conference last Friday: "Harrison's picked up a very small hamstring problem. So he hasn't trained with the group for a few weeks."

The 21-year-old has not been included in a Newcastle matchday squad since his £3million deadline day move.

But as the Sky Sports cameras got behind-the-scenes access to Newcastle’s training session, Ashby was shown training alongside the non-starters from Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Match-winner Miguel Almiron could be seen out on the grass after coming off the bench on Sunday while Joelinton also took part in the session as he prepares to serve the second of his two-game suspension at Nottingham Forest on Friday (8pm kick-off).

Meanwhile, those who started the Wolves match took part in an indoor recovery session.

Newcastle United's new recruit Scottish defender Harrison Ashby (L) and English forward Anthony Gordon (R) applaud the fans prior to the start of the English League Cup semi final football match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James's Park stadium in Newcastle, on January 31, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Matt Targett, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett could also be seen at Darsley Park but there was no sign of Anthony Gordon following an ankle injury.

Midfielder Lewis Miley, 16, and striker Michael Ndiweni, 19, were called-up from the Under-21s squad to train with the first-team squad players. Miley has spent plenty of time in and around the first-team in recent months having travelled to Saudi Arabia and featured in the friendly matches against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano in December while also being named on the bench at Bournemouth.

