Harrison Ashby – who was signed by Newcastle from West Ham United in January – had missed ‘a few weeks’ of training due to a hamstring issue. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said in his press conference last Friday: "Harrison's picked up a very small hamstring problem. So he hasn't trained with the group for a few weeks."

The 21-year-old has not been included in a Newcastle matchday squad since his £3million deadline day move.

But as the Sky Sports cameras got behind-the-scenes access to Newcastle’s training session, Ashby was shown training alongside the non-starters from Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Match-winner Miguel Almiron could be seen out on the grass after coming off the bench on Sunday while Joelinton also took part in the session as he prepares to serve the second of his two-game suspension at Nottingham Forest on Friday (8pm kick-off).

Meanwhile, those who started the Wolves match took part in an indoor recovery session.

Newcastle United's new recruit Scottish defender Harrison Ashby (L) and English forward Anthony Gordon (R) applaud the fans prior to the start of the English League Cup semi final football match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James's Park stadium in Newcastle, on January 31, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Targett, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett could also be seen at Darsley Park but there was no sign of Anthony Gordon following an ankle injury.