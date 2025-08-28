Newcastle United complete major swoop for ‘outstanding’ Manchester United man

Newcastle United news: Newcastle United have completed a major swoop from Manchester United.

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Adam Lawrence as the club’s new U21 lead coach. The U21’s had been without a lead coach since Diarmuid O’Carroll’s move to Sparta Prague was confirmed earlier this summer.

O’Carroll’s departure left the club searching for a third U21’s coach in as many seasons following the respective departures of Elliott Dickman and Ben Dawson who joined Leicester City under Steve Cooper. Former Sunderland coach and interim manager Robbie Stockdale had taken charge of the U21’s in the absence of a permanent lead coach earlier this season.

However, Stockdale won just one of his three matches in charge, with that victory coming in a chaotic 4-3 win over Gateshead in the National League Cup earlier this month. The U21’s have begun their Premier League 2 season with back-to-back defeats against Southampton and Chelsea on home turf.

Newcastle United confirm Manchester United swoop

Stockdale will now act as Lawrence’s assistant on Tyneside. Lawrence, meanwhile, joins Newcastle United after working as Manchester United’s Under-18’s lead coach.

The 38-year-old had previously spent eight years at Charlton Athletic’s academy and brought huge success to the Red Devils’ youth ranks, collecting three trophies during a silverware-laden 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking about his move to Newcastle United, Lawrence said: “It's a real privilege to join Newcastle United and to lead the Under-21s squad at such an exciting time for the Academy.

“I've always believed in creating environments where young players can grow - not just as footballers, but as people - and that is something the Academy does very well. The club has a clear vision for development, and I'm looking forward to working with the staff and players to help each individual take the next step in their journey."

Newcastle United’s academy system has not produced top-level first team footballers for some time now after years of neglect under previous ownership. A renewed focus on signing exciting young players from abroad and from across the United Kingdom means the system does now have a promising future despite all the issues and quirks surrounding the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Lawrence will now be tasked with helping those U21 players get ready for senior first-team football, whether that is at Newcastle United or elsewhere. On Lawrence’s appointment, academy director Steve Harper added: "We are delighted to welcome Adam to Newcastle United as new Under-21s Lead Coach.

“We have carried out a thorough recruitment process to ensure we find the right person to nurture and develop our young players, and in Adam, we have an outstanding young coach joining the club.

“His record speaks for itself but results only tell part of the story. Throughout his career, he has prioritised the individual development of the young players he has worked with, and he will play a key role in supporting our talent pathway into the first team.

“I'd also like to thank Robbie Stockdale and everyone connected with the Under-21s for their hard work and collaborative approach while we recruited into this position.”