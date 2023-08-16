Newcastle United sign young defender on two-year deal as St James’ Park image emerges

The 18-year-old centre-back will join up with Newcastle’s Under-21s side for the 2023-24 season having agreed a two-year deal at the club following a successful trial period.

The Irish defender travelled to Newcastle on Tuesday before being photographed at St James’ Park holding up a ‘Heffernan 5’ United shirt. The photo was shared via The Secret Scout on Twitter.

The 18-year-old featured for Newcastle’s Under-21s side in the friendly matches against Carlisle United and Barrow. Despite The Young Magpies losing both matches 2-0 and 4-1 respectively, the club have decided to sign the youngster.

The teenager is Republic of Ireland Under-19s international team-mates with Newcastle Under-21s pair Alex Murphy and Reece Byrne.

Heffernan joined AC Milan from Cork City on an initial loan deal in January 2022 which was then made permanent last summer.

Youth football in Italy has seen an influx of young Irish talent that may have otherwise joined English clubs.

“I think it’s a massive disadvantage for England, they’re going to have to figure out a way to counteract it in the future or they’ll end up paying the price. The way it is, European clubs are just going to start taking over by getting the best players from all around Europe.

“I could be in England right now, I’m not saying I would be in England but it would be a good bit of the way there.

“I’d been on a couple of trials in Italy as well and thankfully I landed this one in Milan, it changed my life so I’m kind of happy it happened in a way, but it would have been nice to go to England as well.”

And another of Heffernan’s Ireland youth team-mates is understood to be close to joining The Magpies. Inter Milan winger Kevin Zefi has been on Newcastle’s radar after he registered 16 goals in 23 appearances at youth level last season.