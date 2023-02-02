Gordon joined Newcastle in the last few days of the transfer window, moving to St James’s Park from Everton for a £40million fee, one that could rise to £45million with add-ons. Gordon, alongside fellow new arrival Harrison Ashby, was presented to the St James’s Park crowd ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton on Tuesday night and could make his Magpies debut against West Ham on Saturday, having been cup-tied for the clash with the Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described by Sam Allardyce as a ‘bargain’ for Newcastle, Gordon will hope he can play a major part of Newcastle’s successes in the coming seasons and Jose Enrique believes he will do just that. The Spaniard, who made 129 appearances for Newcastle, believes that Gordon will be a success on Tyneside, but it may come at a cost with Allan Saint-Maximin’s place in the first-team not guaranteed.

Jose Enrique believes Anthony Gordon is the 'perfect' signing for Newcastle United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Speaking to Best Gambling Sites, this is what Enrique had to say on Gordon’s arrival, Saint-Maximin’s role and their upcoming game with the Hammers:

Enrique on Gordon

"I think [Anthony Gordon] is perfect for Eddie Howe and what he wants to build there. Players with a great attitude and high expectations of what they want to achieve.

“He’s different to Almiron, but he is that kind of high energy, high work-rate player that Eddie is looking for. He can score goals as well.

“I think it’s a step forward for him and a great signing for Newcastle. £45m is the price you have to pay for an English player - there is a premium. Only time will tell if the price is worth it and I think it will be."

Enrique on Allan Saint-Maximin’s future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eddie Howe, Guardiola, Klopp - I don’t think any of them could make the difference here! It’s whether Saint-Maximin himself is happy being a sub. I don’t think Eddie is able to keep a player happy if they are not happy being on the bench.

"…Many feel he’s the best player in the team. He’s world class in a 1v1 situation and I think he’s a nightmare for any defender - in fact I don’t think I’ve ever seen Kyle Walker struggle so much against any winger in the world! But the way Eddie Howe wants to play, Maximin can’t give you the work rate for 90 minutes.

"It's a question for Saint Maximin - will he be happy coming off the bench? I don’t think he will and it is possible he will want to move on in the summer."

Enrique on West Ham clash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Newcastle play the way they are playing, I think they will win. You never know, that’s why we love football, it’s so unpredictable.