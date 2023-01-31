Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby received a warm round of applause from the crowd at St James’s Park ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg match against Southampton. Gordon completed a £40million move from Everton on Sunday while Ashby completed a deadline day move from West Ham United for a reported £3million ahead of the match.

Gordon, whose name was chanted by the home fans, was ineligible to play due to being cup-tied for the match while Ashby was not involved having only had his transfer announced on the morning of the game.