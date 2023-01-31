Newcastle United make deadline day unveiling of latest signing at St James’s Park
Newcastle United’s latest signings have been presented to the St James’s Park crowd for the first time
Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby received a warm round of applause from the crowd at St James’s Park ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg match against Southampton. Gordon completed a £40million move from Everton on Sunday while Ashby completed a deadline day move from West Ham United for a reported £3million ahead of the match.
Gordon, whose name was chanted by the home fans, was ineligible to play due to being cup-tied for the match while Ashby was not involved having only had his transfer announced on the morning of the game.
Jonjo Shelvey was also in attendance at the match after agreeing a deadline day switch to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest. His move is set to be confirmed later this evening.