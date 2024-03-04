Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United's main sponsor Sela organised the first La Liga FC Futures tournament in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

The tournament featured 12 Under-14s teams competing in 11-a-side matches at the Mahd Academy in Riyadh. The teams included academy sides from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Osasuna, Real Betis, Cadiz, Valencia and Villarreal in Spain as well as AS Roma, Marseille, Benfica and a host side from the Mahd Academy.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the tournament, Sela released a statement on its social media accounts: "Sela is proud to organize the first La Liga FC Futures tournament in Saudi Arabia with 12 teams for under 14 years. "This tournament proves to be the ideal showcase of the world's most promising young footballers."

Villarreal won the tournament, beating Sevilla 2-1 in the final.

Sela have landed several major footballing partnerships over the last 12 months. The Saudi Arabian events company agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Newcastle United last summer worth £25million-per-season.

They have also since established a strategic partnership with Newcastle's incoming kit manufacturer Adidas. Newcastle also hosted and won the Sela Cup pre-season tournament at St James' Park last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming St James' STACK fan zone which is currently being constructed outside of St James' Park is also 'powered' by Sela.

The company's involvement with the La Liga FC Futures tournament is the latest footballing partnership to be established.