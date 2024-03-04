Newcastle United sponsors establish successful La Liga partnership after major Adidas deal
Newcastle United's main sponsor Sela organised the first La Liga FC Futures tournament in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.
The tournament featured 12 Under-14s teams competing in 11-a-side matches at the Mahd Academy in Riyadh. The teams included academy sides from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Osasuna, Real Betis, Cadiz, Valencia and Villarreal in Spain as well as AS Roma, Marseille, Benfica and a host side from the Mahd Academy.
Ahead of the tournament, Sela released a statement on its social media accounts: "Sela is proud to organize the first La Liga FC Futures tournament in Saudi Arabia with 12 teams for under 14 years. "This tournament proves to be the ideal showcase of the world's most promising young footballers."
Villarreal won the tournament, beating Sevilla 2-1 in the final.
Sela have landed several major footballing partnerships over the last 12 months. The Saudi Arabian events company agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Newcastle United last summer worth £25million-per-season.
They have also since established a strategic partnership with Newcastle's incoming kit manufacturer Adidas. Newcastle also hosted and won the Sela Cup pre-season tournament at St James' Park last summer.
The upcoming St James' STACK fan zone which is currently being constructed outside of St James' Park is also 'powered' by Sela.
The company's involvement with the La Liga FC Futures tournament is the latest footballing partnership to be established.
Sela are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, who own a 80% share of Newcastle United following the club's takeover in October 2021.