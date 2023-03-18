Newcastle United squad arrive in Dubai hours after beating Nottingham Forest

An Alexander Isak brace cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ opener and sent Newcastle into the international break sitting fifth in the Premier League on the back of consecutive wins. After the game, the Newcastle squad, including those not in the matchday 20, travelled to East Midlands Airport to fly to Dubai.

And the players have now officially arrived in the United Arab Emirates for their training camp in the country for the second year running. Newcastle have a two week gap during the international break before their next Premier League game against Manchester United on April 2.

The Magpies will be boosted with internationals such as Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar travelling the squad after missing out on call-ups to the Brazil and Switzerland squads respectively. Injured players such as Anthony Gordon and Emil Krafth have also made the trip.

And Eddie Howe praised the ‘first-class’ facilities at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex last March.

“It's one of the best training arenas in the world,” he said. "First-class facilities, a world-class pitch and the facilities around the pitch are second to none.

"We took the boys in the altitude chamber which they really enjoyed – swimming pool, cryotherapy chambers – we utilised everything we could to help the players.