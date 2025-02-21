When do the contracts of all Newcastle United players come to an end?

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe received a double boost on Thursday when goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and versatile defender Emil Krafth both put pen-to-paper on new contracts.

Slovakia international Dubravka was widely expected to depart St James Park this summer when his current deal came to an end after receiving significant interest from the Saudi Pro League during the January transfer window. However, an impressive run of form in the absence of regular number one stopper Nick Pope has persuaded both parties to come to an agreement and the long-serving keeper will remain with the Magpies for at least another season.

Krafth’s season may well have been hit by injury but the Swedish defender still remains a valued member of Howe’s squad and will now be part of Howe’s squad until the end of the 2025/25 season. That should see Krafth rack up a century of appearances for the club and the United manager has expressed his satisfaction at seeing two of his most experienced players commit their future to the club.

He told the club website: "I'm delighted we have extended Emil's contract. He is an incredible professional in the way he trains, plays and conducts himself. He offers us versatility in defensive positions, which is vital to have, along with vast experience and a steadying influence. He will continue to be an important part of our squad on and off the pitch.

"Martin is a high-quality goalkeeper who has performed brilliantly for Newcastle United over the years. He has stepped back into the team recently and performed very well, demonstrating his value within a strong goalkeeping unit. It's no secret that he had options to move on in January, but he deserves huge credit for keeping his focus. We are delighted Martin is staying with us."

There are still a number of Magpies players that will see their current deals come to a close at the end of the season including striker Callum Wilson and club captain Jamaal Lascelles. However, defender Fabian Schar is expected to follow in Dubravka and Krafth’s footsteps and pen a new contract in the near future to extend his time on Tyneside for at least another season.

But when do the contracts of all Newcastle players come to an end?

Newcastle United contract end dates

Summer 2025: John Ruddy, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Jay Turner-Cooke, Max Thompson

Summer 2026: Kieran Trippier, Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Garang Kuol, Alfie Harrison, Isaac Hayden

Summer 2027: Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sven Botman

Summer 2028: Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes

Summer 2029: Lewis Miley, Lloyd Kelly, William Osula

On long-term deals (end date unknown): Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall