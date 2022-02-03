Newcastle United squad list: Isaac Hayden releases statement after being left out

As expected, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis and Hayden are the three players that will miss out and not be able to feature for Newcastle in the Premier League for the remainder of the season.

Posting on Twitter, Hayden said: "I am bitterly disappointed to have not been included in the 25-man squad for the second half of this season due to injury. It's been a tough 12 months for me, with injuries massively affecting my availability for the club.

"Now is a time for me to reflect. I'll be working harder than ever before to come back stronger like I always do.

"I'll be a supporter like everyone else and I'll be supporting the lads and the staff as best I can for the rest of the season. We all want to see the club climb the table as much as possible and I am no exception."

Clark’s omission comes as no surprise following a poor run of form which saw him sent off against Norwich City back in December. The defender also saw red in the friendly match against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia last week.

Lewis’ exclusion from the squad has divided opinion given that he impressed when given a chance at left-back prior to his injury while a serious knee injury for Hayden means he will now be ruled out for the remainder of the season even if he returns to fitness sooner.

Eddie Howe said that all players left out of the squad would be given a chance to go out on loan. Freddie Woodman joined AFC Bournemouth and Jeff Hendrick signed for Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

Lewis and Clark were also given a chance to leave on loan but turned down potential Championship moves. But the pair could still leave on loan with the transfer window still open in several European countries including Turkey, Russia, Switzerland and Austria.

New arrivals Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn were included in the 25-man squad as expected. Burn’s squad number was also confirmed as number 33, the same number he wore whilst at Brighton & Hove Albion.

