Newcastle United head into the first week of July still awaiting their first major signing of the summer transfer window.

After securing their first major domestic silverware since 1955 last season and earning a return to the Champions League for the second time in Eddie Howe’s managerial reign, there were high hopes the Magpies could bolster their squad with some eye-catching additions during the summer.

However, as it stands, Spanish winger Antonio Cordero is the only new arrival since the end of last season after the Malaga youngster formally completed a move to St James Park after agreeing a deal earlier in the summer. The Spain Under-19 international is not expected to be part of Howe’s immediate plans for the new season and is believed to be ready to spend the upcoming campaign out on loan on the continent before returning to Tyneside next summer.

It should be said, there is still two months remaining in the transfer window and the Magpies are working hard on potential additions as attempts to land Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga were ramped up over the last week. It is widely believed those two additions, should they be completed, will help United fill two positions they felt required strengthening during the summer transfer window.

A centre back and a striker that can offer cover and competition for top goalscorer Alexander Isak are also believed to be on the agenda. Further additions may well depend on what outgoing business is conducted throughout the remainder of the transfer window. Isak’s future has been the subject of ongoing speculation but Newcastle are confident they can retain the services of a striker that has become one of the most feared frontmen in the Premier League and are believed to be looking to hand an improved deal to the Sweden international. There is also confidence over retaining the services of other key players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali as they look to build on last season’s success.

But how does the value of the Magpies squad compare to their Premier League rivals after several clubs across the top tier of the English game made significant signings during the opening weeks of a two-part summer transfer window? We take a look with the help of figures provided by the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Newcastle United squad value compared to Premier League rivals

Getty Images

Manchester City - €1.33bn Chelsea - €1.20bn Arsenal - €1.12bn Liverpool - €1.08bn Manchester United - €818.0m Tottenham Hotspur - €804.90m Brighton and Hove Albion - €690.00m Newcastle United - €642.88m Aston Villa - €571.30m Nottingham Forest - €470.20m Crystal Palace - €458.70m Brentford - €451.08m AFC Bournemouth - €419.35m West Ham United - €370.80m Fulham - €330.60m Wolverhampton Wanderers - €324.30m Everton - €259.20m Leeds United - €234.95m Burnley - €225.70m Sunderland - €171.48m

