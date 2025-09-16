The capacity of St James’ Park is often a talking point amongst Newcastle United supporters, with a decision set to be made over the future of the stadium.

The capacity of Newcastle United’s St James’ Park has come under increased scrutiny once again in recent weeks.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League sell-out match against Barcelona, the demand for tickets at Newcastle’s home stadium has been at an all-time high, with over 110,000 supporters queuing virtually in an attempt to get their hands on a coveted match ticket.

It’s why the reselling of tickets, specifically to a school in Dundee, caused such an uproar amongst supporters ahead of the match. It led to the club taking action and cancelling 103 season tickets following an investigation.

There has been talk of expanding St James’ Park since the club was taken over in 2021 but so far no major changes have been made. Last year, Newcastle issued a statement claiming that an update regarding the future of St James’ Park would be made in ‘early 2025’.

Almost a year on and there has been little progress with the club understood to be exploring options regarding building a new state-of-the-art arena built just north of the current St James’ Park site.

There are many obstacles Newcastle will have to overcome when it comes to re-developing St James’ Park or constructing a new stadium. The club’s ambition is for Newcastle’s new or upgraded stadium to hold from 60,000 to 70,000 spectators.

An exact number has not been specified amid a slow process. Newcastle have conducted a feasibility study and engaged with Newcastle City Council over the stadium plans.

Earlier this month, Newcastle’s new chief executive officer, David Hopkinson, broke the club’s silence by commenting on the stadium situation.

NUFC CEO provides St James’ Park & new stadium latest

On the stadium plans, Hopkinson said via the club website: “That [stadium plans] we're thinking about really hard and higher ambitions are going to require some investments.

“I think the decision before us is, look St. James Park, this is iconic, this is special, it's a special place. Are our ambitions best served here? Might our ambitions be served even better as we create a new stadium? We'll figure that out.

“I don’t think we’re ready to make that decision today but these are nice choices to be thinking about and nice options to be creating for ourselves.”

Hopkinson’s comments suggest little progress has been made over the past 12 months with a formal decision regarding the future of St James’ Park still yet to be made public. It’s clear the decision won’t be rushed.

In the meantime, Newcastle have been making small upgrades at St James’ Park with the club’s latest financial results revealing £4million had been invested into improving the hospitality lounges at St James’ Park during the 2023-24 season. Most notably, the ‘Wings’ hospitality area in the Leazes Stand and ‘The Rooftops’ hospitality suite in the Gallowgate Corner were introduced for the 2023-24 campaign.

St James’ Park capacity change

Although barely noticeable, Newcastle’s hospitality upgrades have seen St James’ Park’s official capacity fluctuate over the past few seasons.

While there has been plenty of talk about expanding St James’ Park, the stadium has technically seen its capacity reduced since the takeover, with official Premier League documents confirming the stadium’s official capacity has gone from 52,305 in 2022/23 to 52,264 in 2025/26 - a reduction of 41.

The added corporate areas, slight seating changes and introduction of safe-standing have led to a slight change in official capacity. In 2023/24, St James’ Park’s capacity was listed as 52,257 before increasing by one to 52,258 last season.

It’s a trivial tweak as supporters continue to wait for a significant change to be made.