Newcastle United’s final pre-season friendlies are about to get underway at St James’ Park.

The Magpies take on Fiorentina on Saturday ahead of facing La Liga club Villarreal on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s men should get two strong tests as they prepare for next weekend’s big kick-off. In the meantime, Newcastle continue to work on incokings and outgoings, with Tino Livramento bound for Tyneside, while the club must continue to balance the books.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Livramento medical

Southampton boss Russell Martin has confirmed that Livramento is about to undergo his Newcastle medical after he was left out of Southampton’s squad for their opening day win over Sheffield Wednesday.

“Tino Livramento was never going to be in the squad,” said the Saints boss.

“So, he trained yesterday morning with the group that aren’t involved and aren’t here tonight, a few of the injuries, because of what’s been going on and how close the (Newcastle United) deal was.

“So it hasn’t changed plans too much because from yesterday (Thursday) morning really we kind of envisaged it would be close. He trained really well yesterday and then yesterday (Thursday) afternoon obviously the clubs agreed a deal Obviously Tino will have a medical there (in Newcastle) and all that stuff and I wish him nothing but the best.

“I have only worked with him for five weeks, I wish we had a bit longer. But he’s a brilliant young man and an outstanding, really, really top talent so everyone here wishes him all the best and hopefully it all goes smoothly.”

Transfer focus

Transfer insider Dean Jones has highlighted the areas Newcastle will still want to strengthen in this window.

“My personal information at the start of this window was that spending was more likely to be around £150m and maybe even more than that – we could well be on our way towards a figure like that if they keep targeting players at the levels they have been,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Newcastle still want a creative player and a centre-back, so I think we should almost expect them to go and spend another £50m after this latest deal.