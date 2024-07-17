Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are still waiting for the final report regarding an expansion of St James’ Park.

An initial six-month feasibility study into the potential expansion of St James’ Park reportedly determined that expanding St James’ Park’s capacity to more than 60,000 was a viable option for the club. But United chief executive officer Darren Eales has claimed the club are still awaiting a final report before taking the next step.

“We're waiting for the final report,” Eales said. “I think it's imminent. It's complicated because where we are is a difficult spot in terms of building so we want to make sure that we do that diligent process and look at all the options. That will come in.

“It will go to ownership and we will also speak to the fan advisory board when we get that final report. Then we will look at what our next steps are going to be.”

The club’s preference has always been to expand the current stadium, which has been Newcastle’s home since its formation in 1892. But the departure of co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who were strong supporters of remaining at St James’ Park, could impact the club’s stance with the final report awaited.

Any construction work to expand St James’ Park will be subject to the club extending its current leasehold, which expires in 2097.

The club currently pays Newcastle City Council ground rent as part of the lease agreement and would want to ensure an extended lease is agreed prior to expanding the stadium. The current 99-year lease was agreed around the time Newcastle’s previous expansion of St James’ Park started to take place in the summer of 1998.

St James’ Park’s city centre location close to listed buildings and the Leazes Conservation Area has often been viewed as a major roadblock when it comes to any further expansion of the stadium.

But the club purchasing the land at Strawberry Place which is currently set to host a new STACK fan zone has renewed hope of expanding the Gallowgate Stand in the coming years. The St James’ STACK is set to remain in place for the next three years as things stand.

St James’ Park is set to host European Championships matches in the summer of 2028, further complicating the timeframe in which any potential expansion could take place.

A complete stadium rebuild has also not been ruled out at this stage with nearby Leazes Park previously under consideration as a potential site.

Speaking back in January while the study was taking place, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said: “St James’ Park is a great location at the heart of the community, up on the hill, and if we can expand St James’ Park, then clearly that would make sense. But we have to know what’s possible.

"That is our number one approach, and that’s what our experts are doing now. We’ve got world leaders looking at it in terms of what is architecturally possible and what that would mean from a capacity and revenue perspective.

"If there’s a way that we can expand St James’ Park, then all things being equal, that would be the route that we would like to take."