£33m star's agent spotted at Everton training ground after Newcastle United transfer as duo join club
Everton were heavily linked with a move for Minteh last month following the 19-year-old’s impressive season on loan at Feyenoord. But talks with Newcastle failed to progress after negotiations regarding striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin stalled due to a difference in valuation.
Minteh then joined Brighton for a club record £33million fee, becoming the fifth most expensive teenager in Premier League history and the most expensive Gambian of all time. Despite not playing any matches for Newcastle, the winger became the club’s third most expensive player sale ever to help satisfy PSR criteria.
Despite Everton failing to strike a deal for Minteh, the player’s agent Bakary Bojang has been at the club’s training ground. He took to Instagram to post a photo of himself standing outside Finch Farm as well as a short video.
While Bojang didn’t disclose the reason behind the visit and he has no other senior clients of note, it is understood the visit was related to Everton’s academy. 17-year-old Gambian duo Sellou Jeng and Tijan Colley are set for trials at Everton’s academy this month.
Bojang has helped facilitate the trial with Jeng joining from Bakoteh United Academy and Colley arriving from Bakoteh Football Club in The Gambia.
