£33m star's agent spotted at Everton training ground after Newcastle United transfer as duo join club

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Yankuba Minteh’s agent has been at Everton’s training ground after agreeing a permanent deal with Newcastle United and Brighton.

Everton were heavily linked with a move for Minteh last month following the 19-year-old’s impressive season on loan at Feyenoord. But talks with Newcastle failed to progress after negotiations regarding striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin stalled due to a difference in valuation.

Minteh then joined Brighton for a club record £33million fee, becoming the fifth most expensive teenager in Premier League history and the most expensive Gambian of all time. Despite not playing any matches for Newcastle, the winger became the club’s third most expensive player sale ever to help satisfy PSR criteria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite Everton failing to strike a deal for Minteh, the player’s agent Bakary Bojang has been at the club’s training ground. He took to Instagram to post a photo of himself standing outside Finch Farm as well as a short video.

While Bojang didn’t disclose the reason behind the visit and he has no other senior clients of note, it is understood the visit was related to Everton’s academy. 17-year-old Gambian duo Sellou Jeng and Tijan Colley are set for trials at Everton’s academy this month.

Bojang has helped facilitate the trial with Jeng joining from Bakoteh United Academy and Colley arriving from Bakoteh Football Club in The Gambia.

Related topics:EvertonDominic Calvert-LewinTeenagerHistory

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice