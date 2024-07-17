Sky Sports issue £40m Newcastle United transfer update with four-word claim on Champions League winner

The Magpies are in the market for a winger this transfer window and have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old, who has scored 86 goals in 238 appearances for Bayern since 2018.
Gnabry struggled with injury during the 2023-24 season and was limited to just 10 starts in all competitions, scoring five goals. He also missed Euro 2024 with Germany due to injury.
In spite of his fitness issues and links to a return to England, the former Arsenal youngster plans on staying at Bayern. According to Sky Sport Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are interested in Gnabry but claims of a possible £40million move for the winger to St James’ Park are ‘wide of the mark’.
Plettenberg tweeted: “Rumors about a possible transfer of Serge #Gnabry to @NUFC are wide of mark. Newcastle are interested but Gnabry won’t join #NUFC. “The 29 y/o still has no intention of leaving FC Bayern as he wants to stay. Contract valid until 2026.” Last season was Gnabry’s first without a trophy since arriving at Bayern. In his first five seasons with the club, he won five Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, three German Super Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
Michael Olise’s arrival at Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace this summer provides fresh attacking competition for Gnabry this coming season. Newcastle had also targeted Olise and made an official approach for the 22-year-old before he opted to join the Bundesliga outfit.
