Newcastle United’s St James’ Park has had some minor upgrade behind the scenes in preparation for the return of Champions League football against Barcelona.

Newcastle United host Barcelona in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Thursday night (8pm kick-off).

It’s The Magpies’ first Champions League match of the new season as they prepare to compete in the competition for the fourth time.

Newcastle have already faced Barcelona four times in the Champions League previously, with their first ever group stage game taking place 28 years ago today against the Catalan club at St James’ Park. The game is iconic amongst supporters as Tino Asprilla scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win.

Newcastle have lost each of their three subsequent meetings with Barcelona, though it’s been over 22 years since the sides last met.

In preparation for the return of Champions League football to St James’ Park, the stadium will be given a Champions League makeover with new hoardings, advertising boards and signage put in place.

But there have also been some more permanent changes made behind the scenes.

A translator booth was installed during Newcastle’s previous Champions League campaign but was left dormant in the corner of the St James’ Park press conference room last season as the club missed out on Europe altogether.

It will be powered back up for Wednesday’s pre-match press conference at St James’ Park.

The press conference room at St James’ Park has also been given an upgrade of sorts with new benches installed.

The old desk chairs have been removed and replaced with padded ‘pew-like’ seating featuring power outlets and a small foldable desk in front.

The new-look press conference room will be broadcast on Wednesday when Eddie Howe and Hansi Flick conduct their pre-match press conferences at St James’ Park.

The upgraded Newcastle United St James' Park press conference room. | Shields Gazette

Newcastle United come under scrutiny for St James’ Park ticketing

While minor changes have been made behind the scenes at St James’ Park in recent weeks, there have been increased calls for more significant changes to be made regarding the stadium.

Ticket demand for the Barcelona match has been at an all-time high, with over 110,000 supporters queuing virtually in an attempt to get their hands on a ticket.

So when a school in Dundee advertised that 45 of its students had been allocated tickets to the match, it was met by significant backlash from Newcastle supporters, particularly those left without a ticket.

The club promptly cancelled the tickets in question before conducting an investigation that led to the cancellation of 103 season tickets in total, linked to resale practices.

While question marks remain over the ticketing process at Newcastle, with many fans frustrated and often left without a ticket, matches like Thursday night highlight the pressing need for an expanded St James’ Park.

Although Newcastle’s ownership has spoken about an expansion of St James’ Park or indeed a new stadium since the 2021 takeover, progress has been limited.

The club’s ambition is for Newcastle’s new or upgraded stadium to hold from 60,000 to 70,000 spectators.

An exact number has not been specified amid a slow process. Newcastle have conducted a feasibility study and engaged with Newcastle City Council over the stadium plans.