Newcastle United star Alexander Isak beats Liverpool, Aston Villa & Arsenal players to award

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has been voted as the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for March.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 19:35 BST

After making his first Premier League start in five months in February, Isak kicked-on in March with three goals in as many appearances for Newcastle. In his two starts for The Magpies, the 23-year-old scored in the 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park before netting a brace in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Isak received 28% of the votes to win the March award, topping fellow nominees Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Mohammad Salah (Liverpool), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) and Solly March (Brighton).

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Isak joined Newcastle at the start of the season for a club record £63million fee from La Liga side Real Sociedad and has now had his recent performances recognised by a fan vote.

The PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month award is Isak’s first individual accolade since arriving in England.

