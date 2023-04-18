Newcastle United star Alexander Isak beats Liverpool, Aston Villa & Arsenal players to award
Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has been voted as the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for March.
After making his first Premier League start in five months in February, Isak kicked-on in March with three goals in as many appearances for Newcastle. In his two starts for The Magpies, the 23-year-old scored in the 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park before netting a brace in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.
Isak received 28% of the votes to win the March award, topping fellow nominees Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Mohammad Salah (Liverpool), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) and Solly March (Brighton).
Isak joined Newcastle at the start of the season for a club record £63million fee from La Liga side Real Sociedad and has now had his recent performances recognised by a fan vote.
The PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month award is Isak’s first individual accolade since arriving in England.