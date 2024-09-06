The goals are flowing for Alexander Isak after he opened his account for the campaign for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Isak scored the winner as Newcastle beat Spurs 2-1 at St James’ Park before the international break. The 24-year-old then joined up with the Sweden squad for the Nations League matches against Azerbaijan and Estonia.

While his United team-mate Emil Krafth withdrew from the squad due to a minor injury, Isak was named in the starting line-up for Sweden for their opening match against Azerbaijan and scored twice in a 3-1 win.

He could have had a hat-trick but he watched on as he won Sweden a late penalty but it was converted by Viktor Gyökeres instead.

Isak was handed a 4/5 ‘very good’ rating by Swedish outlet FotbollSkanalen for his performance.

They wrote: “Involved in the offensive and after being close several times, he finally made it 1-0. He was close with a header after a corner and close with a heavy shot outside the penalty area.

“When things heated up, it was often Isak who was there. Good run and cool finish to 1-0. Then good combination with Gyökeres and chipped coolly to 2-0.”

Isak will look ahead to Sunday’s match against Estonia in Stockholm.

Meanwhile, another one of Newcastle’s players enjoyed a positive international match with Martin Dubravka keeping a clean sheet as they beat Estonia 1-0 in Tallinn. It was the goalkeeper’s first competitive appearance of the new season has he has been named on the bench in two of Newcastle’s opening four games while being ruled out with concussion for the other two.