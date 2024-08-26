Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has announced his retirement from international football.

Schar was capped 86 times by Switzerland during an international career that began in 2013 during a friendly match against Brazil and ended with his final appearance coming in their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash against England in Germany. Schar scored eight goals in total for Switzerland and converted his penalty in the shootout against the Three Lions on what would prove to be his final kick as an international player.

Taking to social media to announce his retirement from international football, Schar posted a touching video of his time as an international player along with the words: “After more than 10 years and 86 games for Switzerland the time has come to say goodbye.

“I was able to represent my country at three World Cups and three European Championships. It filled me with great pride to appear on football pitches around the world with the Swiss cross on my chest.

“I was able to experience incredibly beautiful moments with the national team and the emotions I was able to experience will stay with me for the rest of my life. Your support over these years meant everything to me and I will carry you in my heart.”

The 32-year-old has served one game of a three-match suspension following his red card on opening day against Southampton. He will not feature against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night or their clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after the Magpies had their appeal against the ban rejected by the FA.