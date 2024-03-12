Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento is in contention for his first senior international call-up.

Livramento made his eighth Premier League start of the season for Newcastle in the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea on Monday night, coming in for the injured Kieran Trippier. The 21-year-old put in a positive display on a disappointing evening for The Magpies at Stamford Bridge.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance to watch a number of England hopefuls ahead of the upcoming international break. England face Brazil and Belgium later this month in the final international break of the 2023-24 season.

Cole Palmer impressed for Chelsea with a goal and an assist but it was a disappointing evening for Newcastle's Anthony Gordon as the winger was forced off with a knee injury that is likely to deny him a first senior England call-up. But a Newcastle player flying under the radar for an England call-up is Livramento.

Having replaced the injured Trippier at club level, the £31million signing has been tipped to do the same at international level.

With Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James all out injured, Livramento could be handed an opportunity.

"A very good performance from Tino tonight," Eddie Howe said afterwards. "I thought he was a real attacking threat in that first-half, he gave us some good moments - combinations with Miggy [Almiron] and Sean [Longstaff] on that side of the pitch.

"Maybe a little quieter at the beginning of the second-half so we moved him sides and I thought he came alive again on the left so showed his versatility and athleticism through the match. He can be pleased." Livramento has been capped for England from Under-15s to Under-21s level as he awaits his first senior call-up. And Trippier has backed Livramento to be a success for England in the future.

"Tino, for such a young guy, is unbelievable," Trippier added. "I've had loads of talks with Tino, firstly to try to help him – I know he's my position, but I don't want to be selfish.