Newcastle United star closes in on England call-up after Anthony Gordon injury blow
Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento is in contention for his first senior international call-up.
Livramento made his eighth Premier League start of the season for Newcastle in the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea on Monday night, coming in for the injured Kieran Trippier. The 21-year-old put in a positive display on a disappointing evening for The Magpies at Stamford Bridge.
England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance to watch a number of England hopefuls ahead of the upcoming international break. England face Brazil and Belgium later this month in the final international break of the 2023-24 season.
Cole Palmer impressed for Chelsea with a goal and an assist but it was a disappointing evening for Newcastle's Anthony Gordon as the winger was forced off with a knee injury that is likely to deny him a first senior England call-up. But a Newcastle player flying under the radar for an England call-up is Livramento.
Having replaced the injured Trippier at club level, the £31million signing has been tipped to do the same at international level.
With Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James all out injured, Livramento could be handed an opportunity.
"A very good performance from Tino tonight," Eddie Howe said afterwards. "I thought he was a real attacking threat in that first-half, he gave us some good moments - combinations with Miggy [Almiron] and Sean [Longstaff] on that side of the pitch.
"Maybe a little quieter at the beginning of the second-half so we moved him sides and I thought he came alive again on the left so showed his versatility and athleticism through the match. He can be pleased." Livramento has been capped for England from Under-15s to Under-21s level as he awaits his first senior call-up. And Trippier has backed Livramento to be a success for England in the future.
"Tino, for such a young guy, is unbelievable," Trippier added. "I've had loads of talks with Tino, firstly to try to help him – I know he's my position, but I don't want to be selfish.
"Again, he's versatile, right-back, left-back as myself, and he'll be unbelievable for Newcastle in the future, and an England right-back as well. That's how highly I rate him."