Joelinton is facing the possibility of a two-match ban tonight when Newcastle United face Leicester City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United head into tonight’s clash against Leicester City having won three-straight matches in all competitions and knowing that a win would significantly enhance their hopes of qualifying for European football. Tonight, they face a Foxes side that sit second-bottom of the Premier League table who have lost 14 of their last 15 league matches.

With three matches in six days to come next week, the Magpies are entering a crucial period of the campaign and will need all of their big players to step up and make a difference in their aim to qualify for the Champions League and to ensure they do not get suspended for their crucial games to come. One player, though, is at risk of just that.

Joelinton facing Premier League ban

Joelinton is just one yellow card away from a two-match Premier League ban. The Brazilian has picked up nine yellow cards in 25 league appearances so far this campaign - and must not pick up another in his next three matches in order to avoid a two-game ban.

FA rules dictate that ‘players who receive a total of 10 yellow cards in their side's first 32 Premier League matches receive a two-match suspension.’ Newcastle United’s 32nd game of the season comes against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 16 April, meaning Joelinton must not be booked on Monday night against Leicester City or in their next two matches against Manchester United the Eagles in order to ensure he can play in all of their remaining league games.

Joelinton has already served a one-match ban this season for accumulating five yellow cards. Fortunately for the Magpies, that suspension came during their trip to Portman Road just before Christmas, a game that he would likely have missed anyway after sustaining a knock in their previous outing against Brentford.

Dan Burn is the only other Newcastle United player threatening suspension, with the defender currently sitting on eight yellow cards. If Burn leaves the King Power Stadium without a yellow card, then he just has to avoid a booking against Manchester United to avoid a suspension.

Any player that receives 15 bookings in a season faces a three-match ban. Only Joelinton can hit that mark this season. To do that, he would have to receive a booking either on Monday night or against the Red Devils, serve his suspension and then be shown another five yellow cards before the season concludes.

Anthony Gordon back from ban

Newcastle will have the services of Anthony Gordon on Monday night, however, after he served the final match of a three-game ban on Wednesday night. The former Everton winger was sent-off during their FA Cup defeat to Brighton last month for violent conduct after a clash with Jan Paul van Hecke and missed their wins against West Ham, Liverpool and the Bees.

Gordon did suffer an injury whilst on international duty, however, one that could threaten his participation at the King Power Stadium. “He hasn't trained yet, we're monitoring him and he's still recovering from a really, really bad knock he picked up on his leg,” Howe said on Gordon. “He's not training fully, he's training individually.”