Newcastle United star beats Sunderland ace and teammate to prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been named the North East Football Writers Association’s player of the year for 2023. Trippier helped Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League and reach their first major cup final in almost a quarter of a century during a brilliant 2023 for the Magpies.

Trippier has become the 44th recipient of the award and follows his current teammate, Bruno Guimaraes, and former Magpies man Allan Saint-Maximin in picking up the illustrious award. Joelinton, who also had a brilliant 2023 for Newcastle United, came third in the vote.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, who has recently been tipped with a move to the Premier League, such is his form at the Stadium of Light, finished as runner-up to the England international.

Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney was voted as NEFWA young player of the year by North East football journalists. Hackney beat off competition from Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley for the award. Miley only made his senior debut at Stamford Bridge in the final game of the 2022/23 season but has become a first-team regular amid a spate of injuries at the club and netted his first ever senior goal against Fulham in the Premier League last month.

Durham Women’s Sarah Robson was voted NEFWA women’s player of the year, beating Newcastle United’s Bridget Galloway in the vote whilst Sunderland youngster Katy Watson is the first recipient of the women’s young player of the year award.