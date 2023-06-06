The 25-year-old has been back in Brazil following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season in which he helped Newcastle secure a fourth place finish in the Premier League and a Champions League return.

After missing out on the Brazil national squad during the March friendlies, Guimaraes is back involved for the upcoming fixtures against Guinea and Senegal to be played in Spain and Portugal respectively next month. And the 25-year-old will be joined by his Newcastle team-mate Joelinton for the first time on international duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in order to keep fit before joining up with his national team, Guimaraes has been training with Brazilian club Fluminense in his home town of Rio de Janeiro. Fluminense even went to the extent of announcing Guimaraes’ arrival on social media, showing him holding up a ‘Bruno G. 39’ Fluminense shirt while wearing full training gear.

Although the picture itself mocked a typical ‘new signing’ image, the official Fluminense Instagram account was quick to put things into context with the caption (translated from Portuguese): “The @brunoguimaraes steering wheel is training at CT Carlos Castilho to keep fit, keeping an eye on commitments to the National Team!”

Joelinton also trained at another Brazilian club, returning to his former side Recife Sport. The 26-year-old progressed through the club’s academy before breaking into the first team. He made 39 appearances, scoring seven goals before joining Bundesliga side 1899 Hoffenheim in 2015.

Joelinton later joined Newcastle in 2019 for a then club record £40million fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes, who joined United from Lyon for £40million in January 2022, has been subject to plenty of interest from top clubs across Europe including Real Madrid and Barcelona due to his form on Tyneside. But Newcastle have no intention of selling the player.