Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa has turned his hand to a new sport after being released by Lille last summer. Ben Arfa has been without a club since leaving Lille in summer 2022 - and the 36-year-old has been impressing in an entirely new sport.

According to Le Parisien Ben Arfa has taken up the sport of Padel Tennis and is ranked inside the top 1500 players in France - 1342nd to be precise. Padel Tennis is a mix between tennis and squash with players taking part in a game of tennis on a court that is surrounded by glass walls.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad