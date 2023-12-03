14-goal ex-Newcastle United star makes shock sporting switch following Ligue 1 release
One former Newcastle United star has had a surprising career change.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa has turned his hand to a new sport after being released by Lille last summer. Ben Arfa has been without a club since leaving Lille in summer 2022 - and the 36-year-old has been impressing in an entirely new sport.
According to Le Parisien Ben Arfa has taken up the sport of Padel Tennis and is ranked inside the top 1500 players in France - 1342nd to be precise. Padel Tennis is a mix between tennis and squash with players taking part in a game of tennis on a court that is surrounded by glass walls.
It is a surprising career change for the former France international who spent four and a half years with Newcastle United, scoring 14 times. After impressing on an initial loan deal, Ben Arfa was signed permanently in January 2011 and became a key part of Alan Pardew’s side as they qualified for the Europa League during the 2011/12 season.