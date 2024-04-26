Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Burn admits he is feeling good after initial struggles following his return from a back injury early for Newcastle United.

Burn missed around six weeks and seven matches for Newcastle between November and December after falling on his back during the 1-0 win over Arsenal. The defender was initially ruled out until 2024 but made a reasonably swift return to help United amid an injury crisis.

After initially struggling, Burn has been a consistent starter for The Magpies in recent months.

When asked how he’s feeling after the injury, Burn told beINSPORTS: “I'm good, I think it took a little while to get going again.

“I've said before that I probably came back a little bit earlier than I should have but it's something that had to be done and a lot of the lads have had to do that this season - Longy [Sean Longstaff] has been playing through injuries and stuff.

“It did take a little while to get the rhythm going again but I do feel really good.

“I fell on my back and fractured three transverse process bones in my back. Essentially [a broken back] and it was agony, it was tough because you can't really run off a broken back! It was just under six weeks [to get back playing], but I felt good, I wouldn't have pushed myself through it if I didn't think I could.

“I'll not be the only person who has done that for Newcastle this season.”

Burn was the subject of some criticism following several costly mistakes shortly after his return from injury. But the Geordie has taken things in his stride and helped the side continue the push for European qualification.

“It's tough because people will only see what they see on a Saturday,” Burn admitted. “They don't see the work that gets put in during the week and what people put in to be ready to play, they just see the final product so if you don't perform to a level people expect then you're always under criticism.

“At the end of the day, I've put myself into that position and if I didn't feel I was ready then that was my call to make. I went through a spell where I had a few bad games admittedly against very fast players, I would say that!