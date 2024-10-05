Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has teased his return from injury after six months out.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Botman suffered an ACL injury and required surgery back in March. The Dutch defender was given a six to nine month timeframe for a return to first-team football.

The 24-year-old is back on the grass but is still, according to head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell, months away from full fitness. Mitchell revealed last month that Botman was on course to return in December.

But this week, Botman shared images of himself back on the grass and in the gym with the caption: “Finish line in sight.”

Botman and fellow centre-back Jamaal Lascelles are both recovering from ACL injuries picked up earlier this year. Howe has revealed that Botman is slightly closer to a return than the Newcastle club captain.

“They're currently in slightly different stages,” Howe said last month. £I'd say Sven's probably a little bit ahead of Jamaal just in terms of their rehabs, but both players committed to their work and doing great."

Botman joined Newcastle from Lille for £35million in 2022 and has gone on to make 66 appearances for the club, scoring twice. But knee issues hampered his impact last season as he suffered two ACL injuries over the course of the campaign.

Dan Burn has been covering as Newcastle’s left-sided centre-back in Botman’s absence and will likely continue the role until the Dutch centre-back has fully recovered.

Following Botman’s post on Instagram, his Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes responded: “Missing you! Can't wait❤️.”

Joe Willock also commented: “Can’t wait bro.”

Newcastle will be hoping to have Botman back available in early December though his recent social media activity hints that he could be ahead of schedule.