Newcastle United star issues three-word injury update after 25-match absence

Joe Willock is back on the grass ahead of Newcastle United's trip to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (7pm kick-off).

Willock has missed 25 out of a possible 31 matches this season due to various injury issues stretching back to May 2023. A hamstring injury kept the 24-year-old out over the summer before an issue with his Achilles extended his absence.

The midfielder briefly returned for a six-match stint in October and November before suffering a set-back with his Achilles that has kept him out of the last 13 matches in all competitions.

Hoping to avoid any further set-backs, Willock is unlikely to be involved in the FA Cup this weekend with his return to first-team action still expected to be a matter of weeks away. But he has still posted an encouraging injury update on social media.

The former Arsenal man posted a photograph of him wearing football boots along with the caption: "Step by step."

Willock's return will be crucial for Newcastle after Joelinton's season was effectively cut short by surgery on a thigh injury earlier this week. The Magpies are also close to welcoming winger Harvey Barnes back into action for the first time since September.

The £38million summer signing issued a similar update to Willock on social media, swapping words for a fully-charged battery emoji - strongly hinting at a potential return.