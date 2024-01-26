Newcastle United star issues three-word injury update after 25-match absence
Newcastle United injuries: Joe Willock is closing in on a return after an extended spell on the sidelines.
Joe Willock is back on the grass ahead of Newcastle United's trip to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (7pm kick-off).
Willock has missed 25 out of a possible 31 matches this season due to various injury issues stretching back to May 2023. A hamstring injury kept the 24-year-old out over the summer before an issue with his Achilles extended his absence.
The midfielder briefly returned for a six-match stint in October and November before suffering a set-back with his Achilles that has kept him out of the last 13 matches in all competitions.
Hoping to avoid any further set-backs, Willock is unlikely to be involved in the FA Cup this weekend with his return to first-team action still expected to be a matter of weeks away. But he has still posted an encouraging injury update on social media.
The former Arsenal man posted a photograph of him wearing football boots along with the caption: "Step by step."
Willock's return will be crucial for Newcastle after Joelinton's season was effectively cut short by surgery on a thigh injury earlier this week. The Magpies are also close to welcoming winger Harvey Barnes back into action for the first time since September.
The £38million summer signing issued a similar update to Willock on social media, swapping words for a fully-charged battery emoji - strongly hinting at a potential return.
Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Jacob Murphy and Callum Wilson are closing in on returns from respective shoulder and calf injuries and could be back in action by the end of the month.