Newcastle United star provides two-word injury update after ‘season ending’ injury

Willock shone for Newcastle during an impressive 2022-23 campaign as the side clinched a top four finish and a return to the Champions League. But the 23-year-old’s season ended prematurely as he was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park last month.

The win was crucial in seeing The Magpies secure a top four finish as they drew their final two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea without Willock to finish four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willock was a regular in the Newcastle side with three goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season. And during the off-season, the midfielder has been spending time in Dubai to work on his recovery.

The former Arsenal man claims he will be “soon back” for Newcastle as he posted images and videos of himself working in the gym in Dubai ahead of the return to pre-season training next month.

Along with Willock, Newcastle will be hoping to have goalkeeper Nick Pope back available for the start of pre-season. The England international had surgery on a hand injury before the end of the season as Martin Dubravka started in the final match at Chelsea.

Pope is expected to be back available for the start of July with the surgery estimated to sideline him for six weeks in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad