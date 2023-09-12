Watch more videos on Shots!

Willock has been out since picking up a hamstring injury in Newcastle’s 4-1 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in May last season. And the 24-year-old has since suffered a further set-back that will rule him out until late October.

The midfielder will miss the upcoming matches against Brentford and Newcastle’s Champions League return at AC Milan as a result.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Magpies boss Eddie Howe said following the 3-1 defeat at Brighton last time out: “Joe’s had a bit of a setback with an Achilles injury. It’s not related to his hamstring problem so I think he’ll be missing for around six weeks.”

Willock was not spotted in training at Newcastle last Friday but has been seen working on his recovery in Barcelona alongside club physio Daniel Marti. The former Arsenal midfielder has previously visited Spain to work on his recovery from injury.

Over the summer, Willock visited La Quinta Football Fields on the outskirts of Marbella as he recovered from a hamstring injury.

Although Willock has yet to feature for United so far this season, he played a key role in helping the club secure a fourth placed finish and Champions League football last season.

The midfielder played 35 times in the Premier League for Newcastle last season, scoring key goals in wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and Southampton.