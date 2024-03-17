Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Livramento has become Newcastle United's latest injury concern.

The 21-year-old right-back twisted his ankle during Newcastle's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea last time out in the Premier League. The injury ruled him out of The Magpies' 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Two deflected strikes in the first half of the match from Bernardo Silva saw City progress to a record sixth successive FA Cup semi-final while Newcastle's long wait for a major trophy continues.

Addressing Livramento's injury, head coach Eddie Howe said after the match: "It was a twist of the ankle against Chelsea. We knew the day after the game that he wasn't going to make this weekend.

"We don't think it's serious and we hope he'll be back for the next match."

Livramento's injury means it will be almost three weeks without a match should he return to action against West Ham.

Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier has backed Livramento to have a big future for club and country.

"He'll be unbelievable for Newcastle in the future and for England as well," Trippier said. "That's how highly I rate him."

Eddie Howe's side now head to Dubai for warm-weather training during the international break before returning to Premier League action against West Ham United at St James' Park on March 30 (12:30pm kick-off).

After missing out on an international call-up following his injury, Livramento will travel with the Newcastle squad as they prepare for the final 10 matches of the campaign.

"As always there will be a period of relaxation [in Dubai] after a very busy period," Howe added. "We've got to try and get players fit before our next game and then there will be a period of work where we will analyse [the Manchester City] game and pick the pieces up.