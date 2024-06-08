Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Matt Ritchie is attracting Championship interest following confirmation of his release.

Matt Ritchie will leave Newcastle United when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Championship clubs are already considering making a move for the 34-year-old, who will be available on a free transfer this summer. Ritchie leaves Newcastle after eight years and 215 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals.

According to TEAMtalk, Watford boss Tom Cleverley is a ‘big admirer’ of Ritchie given his experience and versatility playing down the left side. The Hornets finished 15th in the Championship during the 2023-24 season

Following the announcement of his release from Newcastle, Ritchie penned an emotional farewell message to supporters.

It read: “After eight incredible years, my journey with Newcastle has come to an end and before I begin to prepare for an exciting new challenge at my new club - I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made my time here so special.

“To the fans, your unwavering support has and always will mean the world to me.

“Newcastle United is filled with extraordinary people who made my time here so special. There’s no doubt that I’m leaving this club with friends for life.

“To the manager, coaches, my teammates and all the amazing staff at the club, it was a privilege to be part of such a talented, dedicated and ambitious team. Your hard work and friendship made every day a joy, and I am proud to have worked alongside you all.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this club will continue to grow from strength to strength over the coming seasons and I will be watching proudly from afar as a fan.

“From the elation of scoring the winner against Burton Albion as we chased promotion, to a personal highlight of mine, scoring in a 1-0 win over Man United to secure our Premier League status in 2018, these moments, where we battled and triumphed together at St James’ Park, will always hold a special place in my heart.

“Finally, I want to end by thanking every single Newcastle United supporter - you are the beating heart of this one-of-a-kind club and without you, none of this would have been possible.”