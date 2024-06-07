Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United 2024-25 Adidas kit launch: Amanda Staveley has already got her hands on the new home shirt.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has posted an image of her new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt following its official release.

For the first time since 2010, Adidas are manufacturing Newcastle’s kits and clothing range after the club agreed a five-year deal worth upwards of £30million per-season. It has been described as ‘the biggest deal’ in the club’s history.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

And the Newcastle 2024-25 home shirt and home goalkeeper shirt went on sale as of 8am on Friday, June 7. Shortly afterwards, Staveley posted an image of the new shirt with ‘Staveley 7’ on the back in black lettering - a departure from the previous red letting used from 2017 to 2024.

Staveley posted the image with the caption: “My new summer wardrobe staple.”

Meanwhile, Staveley’s husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi posted a photo of his shirt with ‘Ghodoussi 9’ on the back with a similar message, stating: “That’s my summer wear sorted.”

Ghodoussi and Staveley were recently in Monaco attempting to secure a new sponsorship deal for the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The new home shirt has gone on sale at £80 for adults and £55 for children with £5 from each official club sale before the end of August being donated to the Newcastle United Foundation.

The away shirt, inspired by the 1995-96 design, will be released in July and the 1999-2000 inspired third shirt featuring a retro badge will go on sale in August.