Premier League star issues classy farewell message after Newcastle United U-turn

Newcastle United transfers: Tosin Adarabioyo has issued a farewell message to Fulham ahead of his move to Chelsea.

Newcastle United transfer target Tosin Adarabioyo has officially bid farewell to Fulham ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the month.

Newcastle offered the 26-year-old defender a contract to join the club with a deal looking likely until it was snubbed in favour of switching to Fulham’s West London rivals Chelsea. Adarabioyo has already had his medical at the club and is expected to be announced as a Chelsea player.

Shields Gazette

Following the official announcement of his departure from Fulham as Premier League club’s published retained lists this week, Adarabioyo took to Instagram to post several images of himself in action for the club along with the message: “As a new chapter awaits, I’d just like to thank everyone at Fulham Football Club for the last four years.

“Together with the manager, staff, my teammates and supporters, we made some great memories that I’ll always hold fondly. I wish you all the best in the future.”