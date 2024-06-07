Premier League star issues classy farewell message after Newcastle United U-turn
Newcastle United transfer target Tosin Adarabioyo has officially bid farewell to Fulham ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the month.
Newcastle offered the 26-year-old defender a contract to join the club with a deal looking likely until it was snubbed in favour of switching to Fulham’s West London rivals Chelsea. Adarabioyo has already had his medical at the club and is expected to be announced as a Chelsea player.
Following the official announcement of his departure from Fulham as Premier League club’s published retained lists this week, Adarabioyo took to Instagram to post several images of himself in action for the club along with the message: “As a new chapter awaits, I’d just like to thank everyone at Fulham Football Club for the last four years.
“Together with the manager, staff, my teammates and supporters, we made some great memories that I’ll always hold fondly. I wish you all the best in the future.”
Newcastle will miss out on Adarabioyo but are set to announce the free transfer of another Premier League defender in Lloyd Kelly following his release from AFC Bournemouth. Kelly has previously worked with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who signed the 25-year-old for The Cherries from Bristol City for £13million back in 2019.
