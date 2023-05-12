Newcastle will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal and get back to winning ways against a Leeds side battling to stay in the Premier League. Newcastle currently sit third in the table, three points clear of fifth as they look to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.

Seven points from their final four matches would guarantee a top four finish for Newcastle regardless of results elsewhere for Manchester United and Liverpool directly below them.

And Burn is looking for a reaction after The Magpies suffered only their fifth league defeat of the season. The last time Newcastle lost in the Premier League - a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa - they responded emphatically with a 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“Of course we need to move on,” Burn admitted. “Against Villa it was different where we were played off the park but it was just fine margins [against Arsenal]. They took their chances and we didn’t.

“We’ve done very well and it’s still in our hands where we’re so many points ahead with a game in hand.”

Saturday’s match will be former Newcastle manager Sam Allardyce’s first home game in charge of Leeds. And Burn is expecting the home crowd to be well up for the match given his previous experiences at Elland Road.

“We go to Leeds, where it will be a bit different now Allardyce is manager and playing against his teams in the past,” added the 31-year-old. “It will be tough with Leeds fighting for their lives.

“It’s a similar situation to us where every time we play at home we know the crowd is behind us and I know from playing there that is the situation with Leeds.

“But I think we’ve dealt with those sort of things well in the past. Everton we dealt well with it so I don’t think it should be a major factor.”