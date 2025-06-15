Former Newcastle United and Manchester City defender Steve Howey has assessed a successful season for the Magpies.

Former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey believes the current crop of Magpies players have overcome a mental barrier by ending the club’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware.

Just two years after falling to a Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester United, Eddie Howe’s side secured a return to Wembley in the same competition by seeing off the likes of Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal to set up a final clash with eventual Premier League champions Liverpool.

History did not appear to weigh heavy on the Magpies shoulders as a performance full of power, poise and passion helped them write their names into Tyneside folklore. Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped Howe’s side to a 2-1 win at the home of football and set off celebrations that continued throughout the following weeks and culminated in a memorable parade around the city centre and Town Moor.

The Carabao Cup final win formed part of the most successful season in the club’s recent history as the Magpies went on to secure fifth place in the Premier League table and claimed a return to the Champions League for the second time in Howe’s managerial reign at St James Park.

The financial boost by claiming a place at European football’s top table will aid the Magpies as they look to boost Howe’s squad throughout the summer transfer window - but former United defender Howey believes finally landing major silverware can inspire further success in the near future.

“Qualifying for the Champions League is huge as they look to attract players this summer,” he told The Gazette.

“Players talk, when they go on international duty they will tell them about their experiences at St James Park, about the fans, about the fans at away games and all of the kind of thing. Players that are not at the club will look at the fact they’re in the Champions League as a huge pull.

“I think the trophy is a mental barrier they’ve overcome but the Champions League, they club have been there and done it so they know what it’s about. It would obviously be nice to get a bit further this time. Winning the Carabao Cup has broken down barriers and hopefully they can push forward to see better things and let’s hope it’s not so long that we see the club win something again.”

What did Eddie Howe say about the Carabao Cup win and Champions League qualification?

Speaking after the final day defeat against Everton, Howe said: "I think we’ve had an incredible season, and the players deserve a lot of credit and praise, in terms of how they’ve handled the season, how they’ve conducted themselves. We’ve had some sticky moments, we’ve had some massive ups and downs, but we got there and it was fully deserved. In the beginning of the season, there was a little bit of uncertainty, but we’ve always given our best. I think we’ve tried to give real honesty in our performances.

“The players have given their all, and with the amount of games, including the cup run, the players’ mindsets have been incredible. You know what the hypotheticals are, but now you have to do it. First domestic trophy in 70 years, Champions League place, just how big an achievement is it? It’s a massive achievement. A massive season for us. To win a cup was a game-changer for us. The quality of teams and players should never be underestimated. It’s enough to get back into the Champions League, which really sets the appetite for what next season could be.

