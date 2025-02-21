Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewis Miley is in contention to make his first Premier League start of the season for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Miley has made six substitute appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League this season since returning from an extended injury absence. It has been almost a year since the 18-year-old’s last Premier League start which came in a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal in February 2024.

But after impressing off the bench in an otherwise disappointing 4-0 defeat at Manchester City, Miley has put himself in contention to get back in the starting line-up for Sunday’s crucial clash against Forest.

When asked if Miley could start on Sunday, Howe said: “Yeah, I think he's very much in and around that position at the moment.

“I think his performance against Manchester City, as you say, was probably the one big positive to take from the game. There wasn't many.

“But he approached the game in the way that really we should have done from the start. He was brave in both phases. Aggressive off the ball, brave on the ball. Fearless in his approach and played his normal game, and I thought he played very strongly.

“At this moment, I think Lewis can be anything he wants to be. The bar is that high for him. When I watch him in training, as of course we do every day, you see the level of player we have.

“The challenge for him, and I’ve said this many times, is that he has to break into a midfield of Sandro Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton when he’s fit, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff.

“It’s a really good group of players, and to get ahead of those starting players is not easy. But it will be a testament to his ability if he can, and how quickly he can. He’s certainly doing himself no harm by coming onto the pitch as he did against Manchester City, and having the strength to showcase his abilities in that kind of game.”

Eddie Howe set to make changes after Manchester City

Miley’s potential return to the starting line-up would see Joe Willock drop out of the starting 11 while there could also be changes in defence with Kieran Trippier, like Willock, hooked at half-time at the Etihad Stadium. Tino Livramento is primed to come into the side in Trippier’s place as Howe looks to get a reaction from his side.

“I think there's definitely been a sense of disappointment [from Manchester City],” Howe said. “Definitely, that's come through.

“But I think we've trained, the attitude to training is very good. The quality sometimes you can question. We've got a much smaller group at the moment and a weaker group with a few injuries as well.

“So, I think that's had a slight knock-on effect. But the attitude's there and I think the hunger is there to then put that performance to bed and put it right.

“And I think that's the main thing. The intention then has to be very strong to come back and show our true selves.

“Fundamentally it's always about attitude. I think behind the team is a very strong character, a group of characters, a very strong will to do well, a very strong will to represent the club in the right way.

“I think that at its heart is one of our biggest strengths. And a good, strong leadership within the player group. I think they know the expectations that they need to reach.

“We know we didn't do that as a group. And I think then there's a really strong will to come back and fight back. But nothing's ever easy and nothing's given to us, so then there's no guarantee. So, we have to create that guarantee with how we approach this game.”