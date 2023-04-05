Newcastle United star returns from injury ‘ahead of schedule’ and could feature against West Ham
Newcastle United winger January signing Anthony Gordon is ‘in a much better place’ after recovering from injury during the international break.
The 22-year-old came off the bench to help Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon. It was the first win Gordon has been involved in since signing for The Magpies from Everton for £40million in January.
The young winger picked up an ankle injury that kept him out of the wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest last month. But he used the international break well to recover and put himself in contention to feature again at West Ham United on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).
Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about Gordon’s fitness.
“He's in a much better place now,” Howe said. “He used the international break wisely to get his ankle right. He came back ahead of schedule so really pleased with that.
"I’m really pleased with his desire and motivation to try and play and help the team. I think he’s got a brilliant mentality and a top player in the making.
"He’s got everything he needs. I thought he did well when he came on [against Manchester United], gave us a lift at a key time in the game. Really happy with him.”
Gordon has started just once for Newcastle since his January transfer but will be hoping to be given an opportunity in the starting line-up amid a hectic run of matches. After beating Man United, The Magpies now have three away trips in 10 days at West Ham, Brentford and Aston Villa.