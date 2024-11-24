Wor Flags are planning a special display ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Liverpool next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies host Arne Slot’s side on Wednesday 4 December in what could be a special night at St James’ Park. Matches between Newcastle United and Liverpool are always action-packed, with a nighttime kick-off adding another extra dynamic to next month’s meeting.

Wor Flags are set to mark the occasion with a special display paying tribute to Kevin Keegan. Keegan played for both Liverpool and the Magpies during a decorated playing career before transforming Newcastle United from a team battling relegation in the second-tier of English football into Premier League title challengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keegan has been seldom seen on Tyneside since ending his second stint as manager in 2008, but he is set to be the centre of a huge display ahead of the clash with the Reds. Ahead of that display, one that will be funded by fan donations and money raised by Wor Flags, Alan Shearer has sent a special message to supporters: “In a few weeks time, Wor Flags will be paying tribute to one of the most important men in the recent history of Newcastle United, King Kevin Keegan.

“Obviously he is someone that Newcastle supporters absolutely adore and Wor Flags are desperate to put on a display befitting of the great man. To do so, they need your support so if you are able to, please consider heading to the website and either donate or buy something from the shop which includes a raffle to win a signed shirt by Anthony Gordon.

“Every penny you donate or spend goes towards the displays to help keep St James’ Park the best place to play and to keep up that amazing atmosphere that Wor Flags help create. Thank you everyone, much appreciated.”

Despite enjoying a very good record at home under Howe, Newcastle have lost all six meetings with the reds since his appointment with three defeats at St James’ Park. Last season’s defeat saw them leading against 10-men but two late Darwin Nunez strikes earned Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points.