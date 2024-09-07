Anthony Gordon has revealed what ‘disappointed’ him during the summer as he prepares to represent England again.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a brilliant season at St James’ Park last year, Gordon forced himself into Gareth Southgate’s England set-up, made his senior debut for his country and was named as part of England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024. However, despite being one of the in-form players not just in Southgate’s squad but across the whole Premier League, Gordon made just one appearance in Germany as a late cameo during their goalless draw with Slovenia.

It was a frustrating few weeks for the former Everton man as he was forced to watch his teammates go all the way to the final in Berlin. Speaking about that experience to ITV, Gordon said: “I was disappointed just because in myself, I believe in myself so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel unstoppable, especially at that point in the season that I’d just had, I felt like no one could defend me. No one could deal with me over 90 minutes.

“I felt like I was ready to go and impress people and help the country win the trophy. So to envision what I envisioned to what it was, it was disappointing.”

Seeing Gordon on the bench and unable to influence games like he had on Tyneside throughout the campaign was frustrating for any England fan. Without Gordon, Southgate’s side however, did manage to make the final, but Gordon again wasn’t picked as they were defeated by Spain.

Asked if he had any explanation from Southgate for his omission throughout the tournament, Gordon responded: “Nothing really. I didn’t really ask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I’ve said plenty of times I’m not that type of guy, I just like to get on with what I’ve got to do. I believed in myself so even on the bench, I was thinking if he brings me on I’m going to be ready, I’m going to change the game. But it didn’t happen.”

Whilst out in Germany, Gordon was linked with a surprise move to Liverpool as Newcastle United searched for ways to combat their PSR issues. He instead remained on Tyneside as Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold instead.