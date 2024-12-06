Eddie Howe has opened up about how he ended up joining Newcastle United back in 2021 after a late U-turn decision.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe was down to the final two candidates to be the first major appointment of the new Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund ownership at Newcastle. Unai Emery was the club’s first choice but had a late change of heart and ended up joining Aston Villa a year later.

Both Howe and Emery have taken struggling Premier League sides to Champions League qualification in their first full seasons in charge of their respective clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he was bothered about taking the Newcastle job after Emery had turned it down, Howe said via Up Front: “Not in the slightest.

“I got a phone call to say, I knew it was a two horse race in the end between me and Unai and he is someone that has got an unbelievable CV. As soon as I knew it was two of us, I knew I’d lost because of the other guy and his CV was unbelievable.

I sort of knew what was going to happen, I then got the phone call to say ‘Unfortunately we’re going to go in a different direction’ and I understood. There was no ill-feeling or grudges.

“Then I got the call the next day, I was just delighted. What a moment, what an opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three years on and Howe remains in charge of Newcastle having initially guided the club away from relegation danger to a fourth-place finish and a Carabao Cup final in 2022-23 and a seventh-place finish last season.