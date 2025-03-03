Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is facing an extended spell on the sidelines following his red card against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Gordon was shown a straight red card for pushing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the back of the head with the FA Cup fifth-round clash level at 1-1 as 90 minutes approached. Anthony Taylor was quick to show the red card and a VAR check did not overturn the on-field decision.

More drama followed with Tariq Lampety shown a second yellow card and sent off for Brighton and Fabian Schar had a potential 93rd-minute winner ruled out for offside. Extra time followed and Brighton secured a quarter-final place through Danny Welbeck’s 114th minute strike.

Newcastle’s FA Cup exit disappointment was compounded by the fact Gordon will now likely miss the Carabao Cup final due to suspension. The Magpies’ only hope of having Gordon available for the match is if they are able to successfully appeal the red card.

But in all likelihood, Gordon will be suspended for Newcastle’s next three matches with red card suspensions carrying across competitions. The 24-year-old will miss Newcastle’s next Premier League match at West Ham United, the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and the home match against Brentford as a result.

With the Brentford match coming after the March international break, Gordon will be out of action for Newcastle for five weeks before he is back available against Leicester City on April 7 (8pm kick-off).

Gordon will likely join up with the England squad before then with World Cup qualifying match against Albania and Latvia on March 21 and March 24 respectively.

Could Newcastle United successfully appeal Anthony Gordon red card?

Eddie Howe suggested Newcastle could appeal Gordon’s red card upon analysing the incident further.

“Yeah, of course [we will appeal],” Howe said. “I think if we analyse the incident and feel there's ground for that, we will do without hesitation.

“If Anthony is missing the game then of course that would be a big blow to us. But as always the cliché, when someone else suffers a misfortune in that way it's someone else's opportunity and I think that's what we have a squad for, that's what we have very good players for.

“So I think we have to look at it that way and I'm sure Anthony would want us to look at it that way.He would want us to, in his absence, carry on and be really strong and try and win the game.”

Newcastle have options in the left wing position with Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Joelinton all capable of playing a role in Gordon’s absence.

But the FA’s ruling on ‘violent conduct’ doesn’t seem to give Gordon too much hope of successfully getting his ban overturned.

The FA defines ‘violent conduct’ as : “Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.

“In addition, a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.”