Newcastle United star ruled out of next five matches following surgery bombshell
Wilson travelled with the Newcastle squad to Adidas Headquarters in Germany last week but missed training and the 3-1 friendly win over SpVgg Unterhaching last Saturday with what Eddie Howe described as a back problem that required specialist attention.
Following the 2-0 win over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, Howe confirmed that Wilson has had an operation on his back and will likely miss the 2024-25 Premier League season opener against Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off). Speaking after the win at Hull, Howe said: “Callum had an injection in his back. Without going into too much detail on the injury, I think it was a bulge in his disc which needed treatment so he had that operation and I think he may miss the start of the season.
“But thankfully there are not too many games at the start, we’re week to week so hopefully he won’t miss too many.”
Wilson will miss the upcoming friendly matches against Urawa Red Diamonds, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona and Brest ahead of the new Premier League season.
After facing Southampton, Newcastle travel to Wilson’s former club AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on August 25 (2pm kick-off). Since joining Newcastle in 2020, Wilson has not faced his former club in the Premier League having missed all four encounters between the sides since.
Wilson has been linked with a potential move away from Newcastle this summer but his injury is likely to scupper any potential exit plans. The 32-year-old is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park but heads into the new season as the club’s second top goalscorer in the Premier League behind Alan Shearer.
