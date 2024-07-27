Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Staveley’s links to investing in Tottenham Hotspur have been slammed following her departure from Newcastle United

Staveley’s departure from Newcastle United was confirmed on July 12 with 5% of her 5.7% stake being absorbed by majority owners the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund while the remaining 0.7% has gone to RB Sports & Media. PIF’s stake now stands at 85% and RB Sports & Media’s is 15%.

But Staveley has already been linked with investing in another Premier League club. According to Bloomberg, Staveley has targeted Tottenham Hotspur as a potential investment opportunity.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners have reportedly raised £500million to invest in football with several clubs being looked at. According to Bloomberg’s report, Staveley has held initial discussions to purchase a minority stake in Spurs with Rothschild & Co.

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have also been listed as a potential target.

But financial expert Stefan Borson has questioned Staveley’s links to Spurs, slamming the report as ‘nonsense’.

“It sounds like nonsense to me,” Borson said via Football Insider. “It seems unlikely that she would go from a position of very significant influence to a very serious minority at Tottenham.

“Everybody in football knows Tottenham is available for investment or a sale at the right price. But they have very significant expectations on value, probably something like eight to nine times what Staveley and PIF paid for Newcastle.

“I think it’s pretty unlikely that she’s come out of Newcastle at whatever valuation she has, where she was clearly very influential and is just going to accept a very insignificant role at Spurs.”

Getty Images

Borson also previously suggested Staveley’s departure may have been due to the financial commitments needed at Newcastle.

“I don’t know the arrangement in terms of how they exit,” he admitted. “They have been diluted down over time and will continue to be diluted down.

“Newcastle are substantially a loss-making club on an operating level and that will continue for the foreseeable future.

“Each year that goes by, they will need investment from the parent company. I suspect Staveley and her husband [Mehrdad Ghodoussi] were not in a position to continually put up their share of the equity required every time there is a funds raise.

“At some point, they are just going to keep getting diluted down and they will eventually become irrelevant in the mix.

“I don’t know the extent to which this was all planned in the first place, but they will have always known they were going to get diluted down over time because Newcastle are going to require a huge amount of investment for quite some time before it could be even close to self-sustaining.”

Newcastle has undergone significant changes behind the scenes so far this summer. In addition to Staveley and Ghodoussi’s departure, sporting director Dan Ashworth has been replaced by Paul Mitchell while James Bunce has been appointed as the club’s new performance director.