The rebuild at Leeds United under Daniel Farke is set to continue following the departure of winger Jack Harrison. Harrison has missed Leeds’ opening few games of the season through injury and he will leave Elland Road without kicking a ball for Leeds this season.

Newcastle United have been long-term admirers of Harrison and had multiple bids for the winger rejected last summer. The 26-year-old will play Premier League football with Everton this season after the Toffees activated a relegation clause in Harrison’s contract to sign him on-loan for the season.

Despite Everton sealing a deal for Harrison and the player travelling for a medical, there was reportedly a final hitch that threatened to derail his move to Goodison Park. Fabrizio Romano reported that Aston Villa had made an eleventh-hour bid for Harrison and that he may instead move to Villa Park, rather than Merseyside.

However, as per David Ornstein, Everton were ‘too close’ to a deal for Villa’s interest to scupper their chances of signing the Leeds man. Harrison scored five goals and registered seven assists last season and joins last season’s second-lowest Premier League scorers aiming to help Sean Dyche’s side stave-off relegation worries.